The Empire State Winter Games will begin Thursday, Feb. 3. Two torches are being relayed toward the host of the games, Lake Placid, one from New York City and another from Buffalo.
Ice Dance team, James Koszuta and Maria Bjorkli, were honored to run the torch from the Locks to The Cornerstone Ice Arena, Sunday, despite not actually competing in the games. That honor was for the athletes in the Buffalo Skating Club, who showed off their moves while skating with the torch once Koszuta and Bjorkli got it into the arena.
Because last year’s games were cancelled due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus, this year was especially exciting, said Joell Stetson-Currie, a volunteer for the games, who lives in Lake Placid. This is her second year of bringing the torch to different destinations in and around Buffalo then moving toward Lake Placid
“I think it's the same with everything else everyone can go out to do again,” Stetson-Currie said. “I think this year we’re excited that we can bring it back to Lake Placid and have a good time.”
The competitors include Morgan Oakes, 14, of Starpoint High School. She said her inspiration was her sister who had tried it and, now, it’s her sport. She said she’s also a little nervous.
“I’ve been skating (competitively) for about three years ago and we’re doing pre-juv for competition,” Oakes said. “There are certain levels that you have to test for and you have pass in order to move up. … You’re (up) against six or seven people.”
Abby Kennedy, 15, comes from Buffalo to practice and has also been skating competitively for three years. She noted there’s a lot of falls at first and she’s nervous about competing at “the big rink,” in Lake Placid, but she is also very excited.
“It’s just really fun,” Kennedy said. “Jumps are my favorite. Just being in the air and landing! It’s just so fun.”
Meg French, mother to one of the competitors, Julia French, said she had Julia on skates as early as one-years old.
“We went to the one downtown,” she said. “The Fountain Plaza was the first place she ever skated.”
French said Julia has worked really hard. She practices everyday and knows how to fall and then get back up and try again, she said.
“We didn’t have this last year because of the pandemic,” French said. “Lake Placid is one of her favorite things to do, so it’s so nice she’ll be able to go back. This is her third or fourth time. She’s gone before and she loves it.”
Mayor Michelle Roman was also in attendance as each skater took the torch around the rink. She had some words of encouragement for the girls.
“Thank you for representing our area,” Roman said. “We appreciate all the hard work you’ve put in to your craft. … You guys are going to be great. It’s what you’ve practiced for. … We’re all very proud of you.”
