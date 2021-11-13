Celebrating a century of life

A birthday wish for a 100-year-old girl? How could anyone refuse?
Dorothy Greene turns 100 years old today and as a part of the celebration, she asked that a reporter from the US&J ask her some questions about her long life right here in Niagara County.
Originally born on Nov. 13 a century ago with a twin, who passed away two months after her birth, Greene had one other sibling, a sister named Alma and both grew up with a lot of friends in North Tonawanda.
“It was a good neighborhood,” Greene said.
Greene married her husband, Floyd Greene, on May 19, 1944 and had nine children of her own. Two boys and seven girls.
A little hard of hearing, but no worse for wear, Greene laughed after being described as a happy content person who didn’t lose her temper.
“Oh, no,” Greene said. “I get mad sometimes, naturally. A woman does get mad!”
Floyd was in the service, a cook in the Army, and when he was at home, he would sometimes cook for Greene, and alternately, she would cook for him.
“He said mine was better than his,” Greene said and laughed. “But he was a good cook.”
The couple raised their children in on a small farm in Hartland where Greene learned how to drive a tractor but never got her driver’s license, so Floyd had to drive her everywhere.
She did work in a “silk mill” in North Tonawanda, but now lives in the Lockport Rehabilitation & Health Center where she enjoys talking to her family and according to staff at the nursing home, she’s always on the phone with them. Her favorite color is blue and she loves to eat oatmeal raisin cookies. She enjoys country music, particularly Johnny Cash.
Greene is notably of the generation that contracted measles, before the vaccination for that virus, and after another little girl came down with measles in her school, she had to be quarantined, as well.
Otherwise, she had a very happy childhood. She remembered playing “Ring around the rosey.”
As for today’s world, while she has no regrets of her own, she said that there was plenty of things she’d change about it.
“I’ll tell you, it changed for the worse,” she said. “It was so easy going when I lived.”
All the same, her words of advice for a younger generation is to take things easy, learn to get along, and accept people for who they are.
“Get to like everybody,” she said. “Accept everyone.”
Greene was agreeable for another interview at 101.
“If I’m here for it!” she said and laughed.
