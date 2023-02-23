Lockport New Beginnings is again celebrating Black History – tonight – under the banner of “Know the Past, Shape the Future”
Having taken a break during the pandemic, Carsee Herring, founder of Lockport New Beginnings, said she was excited to be bringing back the yearly celebration.
“It’s to honor our heritage,” she said.
Herring has been hosting Black history celebrations since 1994, and as times change, she continues to do so because she believes its important to know the past in order to know what may be in the future.
To that, she is excited that young people are involving themselves in this celebration.
“There will be two dancers, inspirational dancers,” Herring said. “And there will be a young man doing a ‘rap.’ I don’t know much about rapping, but he’ll be doing that.”
The rapper is known as Beanz, a 18 year-old performer from Lockport, and the two dancers are also from the area in Lockport schools.
Mistress of Ceremonies is Mercedes Wilson who said she is “super excited,” to be invited and introduce the performers and guest speaker, Khari Demos.
“Everyone knows I’m the foodie on AM Buffalo,” Wilson said, noting that there will be refreshments from the Taste of Soul. Wilson is a co-host on the popular AM Buffalo on WKBW 7.
“I’m also excited about coming home. I’m just in Buffalo, but I love coming to Lockport to see family and friends,” she said.
Lockport New Beginnings is a non-profit and is described as a “charitable, non profit organization committed to enhancing healthy lifestyles in our community and helping our youth excel,” on its websites. They run the Young Men and Women of Character program, as well as a Friday Youth Night at Emmet Belknap Middle School where young people interact with volunteer mentors and play sports.
Herrings aid that everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the celebration and is looking forward to see them.
“This is how we celebrate Black History,” she said. “We took a little break during the pandemic, but we are celebrating again.”
The celebration will take place at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Christ Community Church at 140 Genesee Street. Lockport New Beginnings asks for $15 per person, $20 for couples. Students are admitted for free.
