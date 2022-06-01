John Herberger did not have a happy childhood.
“I was persecuted in grade school and high school,” Herberger said. “They thought I was stupid.”
He chuckled.
“Well, I proved them wrong!”
Herberger was considered the 45th best checker player in the nation after showing well in a tournament in Missouri in 2016. One of 11 children, he said, no one should let people treat them like a lesser being. You’ve got to fight, he said, you’ve got to prove them wrong.
These days Herberger plays mostly online from his Akron home. A Lockport native, he’s stayed in the area, but in his formative years he’d travel to New York City every two weeks to play games with some of the best, as well as around the nation for tournaments. He talked about colorful characters like “Jonesey",” an 88-year old man when Herberger was 18, who played in Central Park. Also there was Harold Freyer who “took his time moving,” and a Catholic priest, Father Cataldo, who was given a parking ticket for innocently telling a police officer that he was, “playing checkers by the monkey cages,” while his car was parked too close to a hydrant.
Herberger has lived his life with the game and says it takes a special kind of person to become good at it. His own journey began after he sent off for a book, “How to Win at Checkers,” for 25 cents when he was 14 and started playing and studying in ernest.
By the time he was 20-years old, he played the national champion Tom Wissel to a draw during one of Wissel’s exhibitions, he said. People began to realize there was more to Herberger than met the eye.
“It takes two years to become a master of chess,” Herberger said. “With checkers it takes seven years.”
Herberger said he’d like to play an exhibition of his own in the near future, but is looking for sponsors to organize the event.
He’s entertained spectators at such events before, playing 10 people simultaneously to the delight of onlookers, in different locations around Western New York and hopes to reach organizations that would like to sponsor him, like the Lions Club or the Rotary Club.
While he only owns ten-checkers’ boards and pieces, he is open to playing up to 20 opponents simultaneously at the venue of their choice.
Herberger only asks that the event be free and that charities helping the people of Ukraine would be the beneficiaries of any money made. He mentioned that his niece is in Poland giving food to Ukrainian refugees, and he’d like to do his part.
“I won’t lose,” he said. “I’ll promise you that.”
Herberger can be reached 716-542-4624
