CHEERS
• STATE HONOR: Giving the Niagara Region a seat at the table, Andrew E. Pilecki of Pendleton was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the Firemen’s Association of the state of New York (FASNY). He knows his stuff, he spent 39 years as a member of the Columbia Hook and Ladder service, serving as president, lieutenant, trustee, and recording secretary and is an active responder with the Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company. He previously served as the assistant director of Emergency Management for North Tonawanda. “The fire service has been a big part in my life and being part of this organization is a great way to help volunteer firefighters throughout New York state,” Pilecki said of being elected.
• NEW LIFE: Plans are afoot to breathe new life into the shuttered Tuscarora Club in the City of Lockport. Village of Gasport businessman Dominick Ciliberto bought the 15,000-square-foot property, located at 128 Walnut St., from the city for $230,000 late last year. His redevelopment plans include converting the space into a banquet facility and an 18-room boutique hotel. Right now, Ciliberto is looking for a $316,605 abatement package from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency Shortly after the purchase, the Greater Lockport Development Corp. agreed to assist the development with a $500,000 Restore NY grant. “Dominick has a great vision for the property and we are looking forward to working with him to help him see it through,” GLDC President/CEO Brian Smith said at the time.
• DON’T TAKE THE BAIT: We’ll be watching the skies as the Niagara County Department of Health is again collaborating with other federal, state and county health agencies to air-drop oral rabies vaccines across the region. The vaccines will be dropped from fixed-wing aircraft over two or three days this week and from helicopters from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29 or 30. About 400,000 rabies vaccine baits will be dropped across Niagara and Erie counties during this period. It’s the seventh year of the program and it appears to be working. By our calculations, there have been two reported rabies cases in Niagara County this year. That’s not all the county’s doing to fight rabies — the next free rabies vaccine clinic for pet owners is 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Town of Lockport Highway Department, 6560 Dysinger Road, Lockport.
JEERS
• HATE MAIL: Officials in the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda and the Town of Tonawada are rightly blasting the recent mailings sent to those communities featuring recruitment materials from groups like the Ku Klux Klan, the Radical Nationalist Party of America or the Aryan Renaissance Society. Tonawanda Council President Jenna Koch said the flyers were distributed in plastic bags to a handful of homes in all three communities at random without any apparent pattern. She said one of the flyers she saw had a swastika displayed on it and others had phrases like “Make America Great.” “It’s 2019,” she said. “We shouldn’t have a place for hate in this community.” She’s got that right. A press release said that these recruitment efforts often involve a social media component, where recruiters seek sympathetic responses to their flyers and then reach out to potential members and attempt to entice them to join. We sincerely hope no one is taking the bait.
