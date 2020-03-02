CHEERS
• BIG RESPONSE: We’re happy to hear that the Kenan House Gallery’s Art of Suffrage interactive exhibit is drawing big crowds in Lockport. For the first time in recent memory, two related Kenan Arts Council-sponsored Tea and Tours sold out within hours and there are requests for more to be scheduled. The exhibit is ongoing at Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., through March 29. Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• TWO PAWS UP: Congrats to Ray Kinz — the Ransomville man was honored with the first-ever Bonita Award during this past week’s Mardi Paws fundraiser for the SPCA of Niagara. He was recognized for his selfless adoption of Bonita, a 5-year-old pit bull mix who was at the shelter for close to 500 days. A video of Bonita leaping for joy as staff members cheered her on as she left the shelter went viral. Kinz’s act of kindness was featured nationally on FOX News, “The View” and “Good Morning America” to name a few. He has done countless interviews to share Bonita’s story and the importance of adoption. “I had no idea when I adopted her so much attention would be created. But I’m extremely happy that it did and millions of people saw just how amazing it is to give an older dog a chance. They see how happy both of us are and hopefully it encourages people to adopt the older pups.”
• POWER TO THE PEOPLE: It’s good to see Niagara County officials have created a committee to hear the ideas and concerns of those that might be impacted by large-scale renewable energy projects. There’s a lot to talk about with three major renewable energy projects being eyed in the county. In the Cambria and Pendleton area, the Bear Ridge Solar Project would comprise 900 acres. In the Somerset and Yates area, the Lighthouse Wind Project, a 47-turbine wind project is being proposed. In Hartland and Newfane, the Ridge View Energy Center, which would comprise 1,500 acres in Hartland and 500 in Newfane is being proposed. Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said the committee will be composed of a mixture of county and town officials and grassroots members in an effort to organize ideas and concerns about the three projects. She said the committee will allow county officials to engage with the grassroots members rather than just hearing their concerns for a few minutes at the end of a meeting.
• FURTHER DELAYS: We’re still a ways off from receiving casino cash payments from the Seneca Nation of Indians. Falls Mayor Robert Restaino told city council members Wednesday night that it may be "sometime this fall" before an appeals court rules on a lower court opinion that has soundly rejected a challenge by the Seneca Nation to an arbitration award that directs the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in casino revenue sharing funds to the state of New York and host communities. A decision on the lower court ruling is unlikely before September at the earliest.
