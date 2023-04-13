LOCKPORT — A 3-year-old girl is currently in critical condition after being attacked by four dogs.
Niagara County Emergency Communications Center first received a call about dogs attacking the child at a residence on Glendale Drive in the Town of Lockport about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies and responding EMS personnel, including South Lockport Volunteer Fire Co., the Lockport Fire Department and Mercy EMS, rendered immediate first aid to the child, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. She was then transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.
According to Sheriff Michael Filicetti, the four dogs, all of which are pit bulls, were owned by a member of the child's family.
The SPCA of Niagara County also responded to the scene and took possession of the dogs, according to the sheriff's office.
Filicetti said they are still investigating the incident and no charges have yet been filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.