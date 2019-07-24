City of Niagara Falls gets first shot of state aid

Falls City Council Member Kenny Tompkins was smiling broadly as he left the Council chambers Wednesday night.
The lone member of the council to ask, at every regular meeting, "So where's the $12.3 million?" in state aid promised by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to cover the non-payment of casino revenue sharing from the Seneca Nation of Indians, had just received the news he'd been waiting for.
The money was in the bank.
"We've been working with the state and, just today, they provided $5 million of the amount the governor promised last year," City Controller Daniel Morello said.
Morello said he had been in regular contact with the governor's office on the city's cash flow needs. Last week, Morello said he advised the governor's representatives that by mid-August the city might have trouble paying its bills.
"In less than seven days, the money was in the bank," he said. "And there will be additional draw downs (of the remaining $7.3 million) as needed."
In September, Cuomo said the state would allocate up to $12.3 million to cover the city's cash flow needs if the Senecas did not make a timely payment of an arbitration award directing them to pay New York $255 million after the nation and its affiliated gaming corporation suspended making slot machine revenue sharing payments in 2016.
Morello has previously warned that if the city did not receive the proceeds of the arbitration award from the Senecas or the cash advance from state, there would be “cash flow issues beginning in July” that would impact all aspects of city operations.
The Senecas have filed motions in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York in Buffalo seeking to overturn the arbitration panel ruling that found they owed the revenue sharing millions.
In a 2-to-1 decision, the arbitration panel ruled in January that payments of a portion of slot machine revenues to the state had to continue under the terms of the current gaming compact between New York and the Senecas. The Senecas claim the compact only required the revenue sharing for the first 14 years of the operations of their three casinos.
The Senecas said their lawsuit was the result of a communication they received from the U.S. Department of the Interior on June 5 that indicated the agency would not review their appeal of the arbitration ruling. The nation said a Department of the Interior review was necessary because the arbitration ruling was an “amendment” to the compact with the state.
Mayor Paul Dyster said the city appreciated the governor's support.
A spokesman for Cuomo said: "New York State sent a $5 million advance to Niagara Falls as part of our commitment to the city as we wait for the Seneca Nation to fulfill its obligation as determined by the arbitration panel. We remain in contact with the mayor’s office and will advance future funds as necessary."
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. has admitted the lawsuit will delay any payments to the state or local communities that host the casinos.
“I am concerned that this litigation will continue for the foreseeable future, leaving the Seneca Nation and the local governments who benefit tremendously from our gaming operations in legal and financial limbo,” Armstrong said.
And while Tompkins was smiling Wednesday night, his smile was tempered by his concern about future funding.
"I feel better cause we got almost half (of the promised state aid). But I would have felt even better if we got it all," he said. "The biggest question now is what's on for 2020? Budget season is fast approaching."
