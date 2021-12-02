Common Council chose to continue using Evans Insurance Agency for 2022 at a Wednesday night meeting.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the previous day that the city had considered using another agent because Evans had moved out of the county, but found that New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal (NYMIR) would not use any other agency.
“We’re sticking with our current because we do it through NYMIR,” Roman said. “Nobody could take on what NYMIR does. We were trying to go more local. … That’s why the Council was looking.”
For 2021 insurance costs for the city were $342,215 which was a 5% increase from 2020, said City Clerk Paul Oates.
“Additionally, the City’s cost for excess worker’s compensation coverage was $84,362,” he said in an email. “So, our total premium for the year was $426,577.”
Oates said the cost was expected to increase by 15% in 2022 but he does not have the final figures.
