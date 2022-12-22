US&J offices to close early today
Due to the impending storm, the Lockport Union Sun & Journal office on Main Street will close at noon today. The office will reopen on Tuesday.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.