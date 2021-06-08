A chance to act out at the NACC

NIAGARA FALLS — Registration has begun for the summer acting camp being held by four Niagara University theater alumni.
Young people from throughout the region who are interested in acting on stage are being invited to attend the camp, being held in the Grande Theater at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center from June 28 to July 1, by the 13 Players Theatre School.
The program has been designed to introduce young people ages 8 to 18 to the world of theatre as well as enhance their life skills and emotional health.
“All of our daily warmups have different themes that students explore as we go throughout the day, designed to enhance self-awareness and self-esteem,” said 13 Players Executive Director Celine Krzan.
The 13 Players Theatre School held a successful spring camp at the NACC in April, attracting about a dozen students.
“Most of the students are coming back this summer, which is unbelievable, and they’re bringing friends,” Krzan said.
The spring experience was very successful and the summer experience is expected to be even more so, she explained.
“To see the students grow from the first day to the last day, when they were on stage for the live show, was magical, for the students, the staff and the parents. We were all so proud,” she added.
The spring classes encouraged the 13 Players leaders with knowledge they are on the right track with their programs.
“We’re excited to return to the NACC for our summer camp this year,” said Michael Wachowiak, co-artistic director and teaching artist with 13 Players. “Following up on the success of our spring classes, we know how talented the students are in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, and beyond and we can’t wait to take it to the next level.”
Students will get hands-on workshops with local industry professionals in singing, acting, and dancing as well as experience in scenic design, lighting, costuming, and scenic painting.
The 13 Players group was founded in 2018 by four Niagara University alumni.
“We celebrate the gift our education in the arts gave us: a spirit of service and discovery, an innovative perspective, and a passion for learning,” said the 13 Players Director, Celine Krzan. “We look to give those gifts back to each artist, student, and patron who walks through our door.
The camp is broken down into three specialized tracks for students:
• Rising Star Camp – Grades 2 - 4
Campers will learn all about acting, singing, and dancing and will have the opportunity to work with professionals and be encouraged to develop their own creative voices.
• Broadway Camp – Grades 5 - 8
Students will enhance their skills in all aspects of musical theatre performance—singing, dancing and acting. They will also experience hands-on sessions on the backstage side of the theater.
• Broadway Intensive – Grades 9 -12
In the Broadway Intensive Camp, students will experience focused and specialized classes to prepare students for upcoming musical theatre college and university auditions. Actors will also have hands-on sessions on the technical and backstage world of theatre.
The cost is $80 per student and $70 for each additional sibling. There are scholarships and financial aid available to defer the cost of the program.
To learn more about the program visit www.13players.com or email celine@13players.com or call 768-3758.
