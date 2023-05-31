Sanborn-based Tri Community Ambulance and local electrician Nick Coyle received the Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council's 2023 Commitment to Education Award. Both were nominated by teachers at Orleans / Niagara BOCES' Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
The all-volunteer Tri Community Ambulance company, a member of NCTEC's EMS Craft Advisory Committee, was nominated by EMS teacher Sara McCartin.
"Many of my students do their clinical time with them and some of my students are junior members," McCartin said. "Tri Community has come to (NCTEC) to show students the ambulance and tools EMS uses every day. This volunteer organization, over 100 members strong, serves the pre-hospital medicine needs of numerous communities. They also offer training and outreach to raise public awareness.”
Coyle, representing Local 237, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, is a member of NCTEC's Electricity/Electronics Craft Advisory Committee. He was nominated by electricity/electronics teacher Bob Fritton.
“Nick visits the classroom quarterly to explain the daily duties of a union electrician. Being an instructor in the union apprentice program, he has been an invaluable asset for us on keeping up with current trends and changes in industry," Fritton said. "He assists in preparing students for the apprenticeship application process and assists in placing students with contractors while waiting for their apprenticeship to begin. He is supportive of training initiatives and has offered donations of equipment, along with helping students with job placement after completion of school.”
The mission of the Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council is to build bridges between industry and education for the benefit of students.
