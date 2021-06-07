Committee calls for Aaron Mossell Junior High

The name of Aaron Mossell is one that should evoke many images. A self-educated owner of a brick laying company who started one of the finest hotels in New York state – built to include a new invention called ‘electricity’ – and was critical in the movement to desegregate Lockport schools, Mossell was also known to donate bricks for the construction of schools, churches and his neighbors.
The 19th century businessman originally came from Baltimore, but because he and his family were Black, they were in danger of being taken as slaves. Mossell moved to Canada, intending on living out his life there in relative peace and hopefully prosperity, but after being conned out of his business, he was forced to return to the U.S. and moved to Lockport.
How could he have known that this move would be remembered more than a hundred years later?
At a recent Lockport Board of Education meeting, the North Park Junior High School Renaming Committee recommended changing the name of the school to Aaron Mossell Junior High. The committee was composed of former BOCES educator, Sue Tomacheski, Lockport School Board Trustee Renee Cheatham, Bernadette Smith, principal of North Park Junior High School – who was also chair of the committee – as well as City of Lockport Historian Craig Bacon, Vincent Davis of the Town of Lockport, Kelly Mahalik, a North Park teacher, Alderman-at-Large Ellen Schratz of the City of Lockport and student representative George Wiley.
“This committee believes he should be honored by having North Park Junior High named after him,” Davis said in an address to the school board. “Not because he was rich. Not because he was successful. Not because he was Black, but because he saw the potential in every individual to achieve. He did everything in his power to provide everyone with that opportunity.”
The path of the proposed name change has a long history within the Lockport City School District. In 2013 a committee was formed to examine the North Park name change, but after four months of deliberation, the committee decided that there were other ways to honor Mossell without changing the name of North Park Junior High.
But in 2016, the idea was brought up again. This time citizens banded together as the Lift UP Lockport committee and began educating the community on the history of the proud city, which included and highlighted Aaron Mossell.
Davis, who was a volunteer with the group, and now is its chairman, made three presentations to the school board on giving North Park Junior High a new name in the summer of 2016, only to taste defeat.
“I have to be honest, I was completely blindsided that it wasn’t approved,” Davis said.
But the idea never went away.
By March of 2021, school district residents were still talking about the name change. Paula Travis, president of Lockport’s Parent-Teacher Association, said she was inspired to give the idea another go.
“I don’t think you succeed without failing along the way. You have to keep pushing for it and keep trying,” Travis said. “I just figured – now’s the time – and started a petition.”
Travis said that it wasn’t hard to find signatures for the cause, she used an online program for ease of accessibility for residents, but she had to trust in the process set forth by the district’s bylaws. Now that her part is complete, Travis can’t wait to hear the Lockport Board of Education take a formal vote.
“I’m excited. It’s well overdue,” she said. “I think we have deprived – not only our citizens of Lockport – but our kids, too. Not knowing our history.”
Davis later said in a phone interview that he would describe Mossell as, “an incredibly benevolent person.”
“He started from the bottom and he moved here, and was embraced,” Davis said. “Lockport definitely embraced him and he flourished. He had a major business in Lockport, homegrown, where he employed over 40 people of diverse background – black, white, you name it. They all worked for him.”
“He donated an inconceivable amount of bricks for the construction within Lockport, and he probably donated bricks for almost 30 homes while he lived here,” he continued. “Just gave them to his neighbors because he believed in community.”
“He started the process (of desegregating the schools) in 1872 and completed it in 1876,” Davis concluded. “Desegregation started in Lockport in 1876, shortly after the Civil War. I think some people are just giants of their time and have certain attributes and blessings that they use to change the world.”
