A community activist and mother of two has announced her candidacy for Niagara Falls City Council.
Falls native Uniquia Lewis said she's looking to become the city's first female African American council member.
The xxx-year-old's run for public office is inspired by her desire to see change in the community and "anger" over what she describes as a lack of judgment on the part of current council members and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.
In a word, she said the city has been a "mess" for too long and she believes a change in leadership is needed.
“The one thing all Niagara Falls residents - in fact all Western New York residents - agree on is that the city has completely failed for decades," she said. "There is no one person responsible, it’s become a culture of failed decisions.
As an example, she pointed to a now-rescinded plan - that was endorsed by Restaino and supported by the council - to work with a Buffalo developer Rod Davis and his firm, Power City Ventures, on a housing development plan involving a $1 million grant from the state's Restore New York program. Restaino's administration parted ways with the developer following a Niagara Gazette investigation that determined Davis failed to pay bills to other firms for services rendered and is the subject of two separate lawsuits involving former business partners who say he owes them money.
As a born and raised Falls resident Ms. Lewis has seen firsthand how the city is failing its residents.
Lewis is fueled by anger after seeing the City Council fail to oversee a 1.5 million dollar deal with an investor gone wrong. She feels the city needs someone with oversight skills and sound judgment who will not allow anyone, even the mayor, to create another mess in this city. “This city is too far behind to add anymore problems in our bucket. It’s time to take action to fix it.”
A Hijabi Muslim, Lewis is running on a slate with local contractor Demetreus Nix who previously announced plans to challenge Restaino in this year's Democratic primary.
Like Nix, Lewis said she supports term limits and a full-time city council with daily access to the people. She also supports lowering taxes and dropping garbage collection fees. Lewis also stands unafraid to fight with Albany for a fair share of revenue from Seneca Niagara Casino and the Niagara Falls State Park.
In short, Lewis said, she plans to campaign on taking steps to "meet the needs of the people."
“The city hall is a place where priority should be on need, not on “ideas, wants or luxuries first," she said. "It is not humane to fund million dollar projects to entertain the outside rich while our locals are facing displacement because of lack of jobs and opportunities. The city needs our representative with our lived experiences to serve us. The rich won’t see our problems."
Lewis said her campaign will focus on several key areas, including: transparency and inclusion, council representation, investment in the community and developing a community center and promoting more activities for youth.
“These are not the only issues facing our city, but they’re the immediate priority," she said. "If we can start to turn these things around, other good opportunities will follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.