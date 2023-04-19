It’s that time of year to get out the rakes and gloves.
But around Earth Day, it’s a bit different than your typical spring cleaning.
On Saturday, local groups will be taking to parks, trailways and beaches to help clean up their communities in conjunction with Earth Day.
Groups of all sizes across New York state are taking part in the annual Canal Clean Sweep initiative organized by the state Canal Corporation and Parks & Trails New York. Canal Clean Sweep has volunteers clearing trash and spiffing up the Erie Canalway Trail and nearby green spaces.
Middleport Beautification Committee is heading up Canal Clean Sweep in the village of Middleport for the second consecutive year.
“We live right by the canal, so we wanted to do something to improve it,” organizer Dottie Barr said.
Volunteers will be spread out along the towpath between the village Public Works garage and Margaret Droman Park.
Barr said a group of about 20 volunteers of all ages participate last year and she anticipates greater turnout this year.
In Gasport, T.J. Brugmann is leading a small group that's planning to clean up the area between his property, 8464 Telegraph Road, and the Gasport Marina. This is Brugmann's second time leading a Clean Sweep crew.
Originally from Alexander, Brugmann said his interest in the Erie Canal led him to purchase property in the area and get involved in the community. He had previously been a part of efforts to clean up Tonawanda Creek.
Walking around the area on Thursday, Brugmann pointed out the beer cans, tires and other garbage that has accumulated in and around the canal. He identified littering and dumping as serious issues in his neighborhood.
The canal is a pathway for travelers from across the country who ride their boats on the Great Loop, and that's why it's important that the canal and canalway trail are kept up, Brugmann suggested.
“More or less, I have oceanfront property,” he said.
Last year, Brugmann's crew relieved the neighborhood of more than 200 pounds of garbage. Brugmann rounded up several bags of loose beer cans and donated the deposit money to Gasport-based Whispering River Rescue. He plans to do the same this year, he said.
In Wilson, the school district and the Niagara County Central Rotary Club are teaming up for the third annual Clean-Up the Wilson Waterfront project at Tuscarora State Park on Saturday.
District superintendent Tim Carter said it's been a way for students and staff to get involved and have a positive impact.
“As a district we use the park quite a bit, so it made sense,” Carter said. "It’s part of our traditions.”
About 100 or so volunteers will be out in force cleaning up various areas of the park including the frisbee golf course and the beach, he said.
“It’s one of the things that impresses me not just about the program, but the kids at Wilson. They have a willingness to do community service for others,” Carter said.
Back in Middleport, Barr echoed similar sentiments and said such events can be a big boost for anyone in the community.
“It’s good for students who need community service hours. It’s also an opportunity to get out and meet and your neighbors,” she said.
Bruggman also stressed the importance of the selfless nature he finds in volunteer work such as this event.
“My number one pet peeve is getting credit,” he said. “I do it because I enjoy it and if you turn around and thank me for it, then you just kind of ruined it for me.”
There will also be Canal Clean Sweep events in Lockport and Newfane. Those who want to volunteer for any of the canal events can register at https://www.ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep.
Those who are interested in volunteering in Wilson can call school district clerk, Jennifer Pavan at (716) 751-9399.
