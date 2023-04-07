The Community Health Center of Lockport is on the move.
The center, which has been in operation at 38 Heritage Court for more than a decade, is being moved to 100 Main St. as early as this fall.
The price tag on the move is $1.75 million, according to Dr. Arvela Heider, chief innovation officer for Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.
Health center administrators say the move into a remodeled two-story property on Main Street involves a greater emphasis on mental health services.
"There are only 111 mental health providers per 100,000 population in the county, the lowest quartile in New York state,” Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc., said.
One of the consequences, according to Anasari, is a 14% suicide rate compared to the statewide 9% suicide rate.
What’s driving the rate is poverty and lack of resources, Anasari said.
“Only 8% of low-income individuals are accessing CHCB’s holistic services, with 12% of adults delaying or not seeking care due to cost,” she said.
The remodeled Community Health Center of Lockport will provide medical and dental services on the first floor, and on the second floor roughly 1,100 square feet will be dedicated to behavioral health services.
Relocation is underwritten by grantors including: Health Resources and Services Administration, $730,000; Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, $250,000 for dental equipment; Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, $250,000; and M&T Charitable Foundation, $56,000.
Anasari said the move will help the organization provide “comprehensive ‘whole person’ care which will include providing same-day services.”
“We will also be able to increase access to comprehensive care that will promote improved health status and reduce costly emergency room visits for preventable conditions,” Anasari said.
CHCB is actively seeking additional funding for the move, Heider said on Friday.
