The 52nd annual American Craftsmen Artisan Festival is taking place this weekend at Kenan Arena and the Kenan Center grounds. The festival highlights the talents of more than 50 artisans in clay, wood, fiber, jewelry, fine art, basketry, photography and decorative metal and glass. Craft demonstrations will take place in the Outside Artisan Market.
Other facets of the festival include:
— The Kenan Kids Booth, where families can take part in a scavenger hunt, color, hula hoop, jump rope, play soccer and more.
— The Kenan Quilters’ Guild booth, where tickets are available for their quilt raffle.
— The Kenan Arts Council’s Lemonade and Brownie Stand.
— Friends of the Kenan Herb Club’s annual plant sale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the garden and Taylor Theater Meeting Room.
— The ongoing exhibit “Generations: The Story of the Kenan Arena” at Kenan House Gallery. A mini gallery will be on display in the arena, highlighting American Craftsmen festivals of the past.
Ongoing demos in the arena include woodworking, chalk art by Jessica Tomaino from WAHI Studio and “Crocheting Daisy the Cow” by Bethany Richardson. Sculpture demos by Sculptire by TEI will be ongoing at the Outside Vendor Market.
The timed presentation Quilt Talk with Artist Jack Edson will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the arena main stage.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 each day or $8 for a weekend pass; tickets are available at the door and at kenancenter.ticketleap.com.
