100 and going strong

NIAGARA FALLS — Jean Hansen moved to an apartment on 95th Street in the shadow of Love Canal about a year ago. Before that, she lived independently on 91st Street.
Today is Hansen's 100th birthday. The retired Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center registered nurse also spent a dozen years in Great Barrington, Mass., after her husband Richard took a corporate transfer. They were married for 67 years.
So what is the secret to longevity in marriage and life?
“Doing your own thing,” she said while sitting on the patio at her apartment with her son Richard. “We did things together, but we did things separately too.”
Hansen emigrated from Castairs Junction, Scotland, as a child and was living there at the start of World War II when the order came to return home.
Long active in Riverside Presbyterian Church, Hansen is a former Sunday school superintendent, deacon and elder.
She is also a past matron of Eastern Star Chapter 582, which is now Chapter 355 encompassing all of Niagara Falls and Lockport, where she was also well known. She served as State Grand Officer for the Eastern Star in 1997.
Hansen and her husband loved going to the horse races in Fort Erie.
In addition to son Richard, the Hansens had four other children: Barbara Young, Ruth Carnavale, Gail Piazza and Ronald Hanson. The family now includes 13 grandchildren, 30 gret-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
For many of her retirement years Hansen bowled and golfed. She still plays pinochle and euchre.
Are there other secrets to longevity?
“Have a lot of kids to keep you young,” she said, “and keep busy all the time. It seems like grandmas are always making cookies and cake and all that jazz.”
