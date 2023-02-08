NEWFANE — The socks were a bonus gift for one man during the 2022 Christmas Day of Sharing at the Newfane Community Food Pantry. He was among the 104 families who each received a bounty of food during the annual event on December 14.
The older gentleman had confided his need for socks earlier in the year. By chance, someone had dropped off a dozen pairs of new socks, and the man was delighted to take them home along with his boxes of food.
Generous donors make the Christmas Day of Sharing a major event of the Newfane Community Food Pantry, which began in 1981. Volunteers filled more than 700 large boxes with fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy products, bakery items, non-perishable staples such as cereal, peanut butter and spaghetti, as well as paper and household products. Each family also received a fruit basket.
Dedicated volunteers worked for weeks to plan and organize the event. Packing the boxes took three days.
Patrons lined up in their vehicles in the parking lot of St. Brendan on the Lake Church’s site on Ewings Road, where the pantry is housed. Volunteers from Miller Hose Company, Kurt Schuler, Jeff McDonough and Greg Dunning, directed traffic and worked to keep the line safe. Pantry volunteers loaded the boxes into patrons’ cars.
The NCFP is supported with donations of food and money by these churches: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran, Faith Lutheran, First Baptist of Newfane, Hess Road Wesleyan, Immanuel Lutheran, Living Water Community, Newfane United Methodist, Olcott United Methodist, St. Andrew’s Episcopal of Burt, St. Brendan on the Lake Catholic, and Warrens Corners United Methodist.
The pantry is part of FeedMore WNY, formerly called the Food Bank of Western New York, which provides a portion of the food. Other major support comes from the John R. Oishei Foundation, the Newfane Lions Club, local farmers, the Newfane school district, many businesses and organizations, along with individual donors. All the boxes are donated by Schulze Vineyards & Winery in Burt.
Throughout the year, the NCFP helps families in need every Tuesday by appointment. Anyone with food insecurity issues who lives within the boundaries of Newfane Central School District is welcome to apply.
In 2022, an average of 52 households per month received help from the pantry, representing more than 1,500 individuals.
All assistance is individual, personal and confidential. For information, call 716-778-9822, which is the St. Brendan office number.
Monetary donations are always welcome. New volunteers are always needed and welcome. Tasks include sorting food, stocking shelves, shopping, and collecting donations from stores and farmers. NCFP volunteers also help with the Mobile Food Pantry distribution at Newfane Town Hall on the fourth Saturday of the month.
All members of the NCFP are volunteers, led by Wreatha Harvey and Kathy Phillips, longtime co-coordinators, and Pat Thurston, pantry manager. As of February, officers include Ann Schneider, secretary, and Mary Lew Niver and Becky Foster, co-treasurers. Additional board members include Dorothy Mitalski, Colleen Schultz and Nancy Donahue.
