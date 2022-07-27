reunion.committee

Members of the Starpoint Central School All Inclusive Reunion Committee include: from left, seated at the table, chair Becky Wilson, co-chair Mary Jane Kelsch and Lynn Pardee; and standing, secretary Janis Billingsley-Pittsley, Alice Glena, Donna McMichael and Melva Kelsch.

 Contributed image

The Starpoint Central School All Inclusive Reunion Committee is meeting and reviewing final plans for the 11th annual reunion, which will be held from 11 a.m. until dusk Aug. 6 at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company pavilion, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn.

A tour of Starpoint Central School is planned for noon on reunion day. Interested alumni should meet at the end of the D Wing at the school, or meet at the fire hall to carpool to the campus at 11:45 a.m.

At the fire company pavilion, Greenlief’s Food Truck will be present from 2 p.m. onward, vending food, soft drinks and water. The gathering is BYOB; bring treats to share if you wish.

A basket raffle and 50/50 splits will be run; the proceeds offset expenses of the reunion. Anyone who wants to donate a basket, gift cards or gift certificates should call Mary Jane Kelsch at 716-998-8598.

The committee is also asking for donations of school supplies (Crayola crayons, markers, scissors, Kleenex, erasers, glue sticks, No. 2 pencils and the like), which are turned over to the district each year.

For more information call Becky Wilson at 716-998-9052.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you