The Starpoint Central School All Inclusive Reunion Committee is meeting and reviewing final plans for the 11th annual reunion, which will be held from 11 a.m. until dusk Aug. 6 at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company pavilion, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn.
A tour of Starpoint Central School is planned for noon on reunion day. Interested alumni should meet at the end of the D Wing at the school, or meet at the fire hall to carpool to the campus at 11:45 a.m.
At the fire company pavilion, Greenlief’s Food Truck will be present from 2 p.m. onward, vending food, soft drinks and water. The gathering is BYOB; bring treats to share if you wish.
A basket raffle and 50/50 splits will be run; the proceeds offset expenses of the reunion. Anyone who wants to donate a basket, gift cards or gift certificates should call Mary Jane Kelsch at 716-998-8598.
The committee is also asking for donations of school supplies (Crayola crayons, markers, scissors, Kleenex, erasers, glue sticks, No. 2 pencils and the like), which are turned over to the district each year.
For more information call Becky Wilson at 716-998-9052.
