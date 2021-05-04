2 DeSales students are awarded Mullane scholarships

Many years ago, the Mullane family established a scholarship at DeSales in the name of their father Jack, a graduate of DeSales Catholic High School and the University of Notre Dame, and a longtime supporter of Catholic education. This annual gift is awarded to a student who will be attending a Catholic high school. In sponsoring a DeSales graduate through this scholarship, Jack Mullane’s memory and generous spirit are honored.
After reviewing this year’s applicants, the Mullane family has chosen to give two $1,500 awards, to current eighth-grade students Daniel Rahill and Isabella Watson.
“The Mullane family does so much for DeSales, these scholarships are just one example of their commitment and generosity to Catholic education,” Principal Karen Rahill said.
Daniel Rahill is involved in National Junior Honor Society, St. Francis Society, the DeSales basketball and soccer teams, the Debate Club, ski club and the school musical. He has found academic success earning first honors each quarter of middle school.
“Daniel is held in high regard and deeply respected by his teachers and peers. He is a hard-working, successful role model for his fellow classmates," Assistant Principal Regina Granchelli said. "As he leaves DeSales and begins this new journey I am confident he will impress many along the way.”
Daniel said of his experience attending DCS, “A lot of who I am has been shaped by DeSales. Not only am I prepared academically but I understand the value of treating others with respect and dignity. DeSales has provided my classmates and myself with a bright future.”
Daniel also earned a Signum Fidei scholarship from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where he will begin high school in the fall.
Daniel is the son of Sean and Karen Rahill of Lockport.
Isabella Watson is involved in National Junior Honor Society, St. Francis Society, the DeSales track team, ski club, Mass Choir, dance team and the school musical. She also has excelled academically in middle school, consistently earning first honors.
“Isabella is a very self-motivated student. She puts 100 percent of herself in whatever she does," Granchelli said. "She takes her education seriously and has high expectations for her future. I am convinced that whatever path she travels in life she will make the most of it and find success.”
Reflected on her time at DeSales, Isabella said, “I have felt a strong sense of community, made lifelong friendships and a connection to God. I am going to miss the wonderful teachers and staff at DeSales, I know they have well-prepared me for the academic challenge ahead.”
Isabella also earned a Student Recognition scholarship from Nardin Academy, where she will attend high school in the fall.
Isabella is the daughter of Bill and Sue Watson of Lockport.
