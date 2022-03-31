2 local students snag top prizes at Niagara Frontier Weld Off

Two Orleans/Niagara BOCES students took home the top prizes at the 2022 Niagara Frontier Weld Off. Welding students Sawyer Braley (Albion), a senior at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, and Thomas May (Niagara Wheatfield), a junior at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, placed in the top six at the competition.
Twenty-seven students competed at the event, which was held at Northland Training Center in Buffalo on March 26. The students competed for $950 cash prizes and a $1,000 scholarship. More than 100 people attended the event.
The students’ teachers Shane Bartella, Eric Farrell, Ron Jackson and Adam Zerby all say they are incredibly proud of all their students who competed.
The event included raffle giveaways, hands-on demonstrations with Dynabrade and world acclaimed metal sculptor Barbie the Welder, who gave an inspiring speech to the crowd.
According to the American Welding Society, the industry will encounter a shortage of about 300,000 welders by 2024. Orleans/Niagara BOCES is doing its part to get the next generation of welders prepared for the future.
