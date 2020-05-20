Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Optimist Club of Lockport has canceled the 45th annual Lockport Outdoor Arts & Crafts Festival set for late June 27 in downtown Lockport. This is the first time in the history of the festival that it has been called off.
Says organizing Optimist Ed Sandusky, "We look forward to returning next year. In the meantime we wish everyone good health and safety. We would also like to ask everyone to follow the health guidelines — masks, etc. — when out in public. Stay safe!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.