The sixth annual Tom Porteus Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament and Basket Raffle will be held on June 13th at the Niagara County Golf Course. Proceeds of the event go to the Thomas C. Porteus Jr. Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that was established by Tom’s family and friends to support children and young adults living with Type 1 diabetes.
The basket raffle is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to various baskets and gift cards, an autographed Cole Beasley cleat and a Buffalo Bills helmet autographed by Tremaine Edmunds will be raffled off.
Tom was a 1992 graduate of Lockport High School, who went on to work for the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Department as a latent fingerprint examiner. Tom died unexpectedly in 2014 from complications of diabetes, a disease he lived with since the age of 6.
Tom's longtime friends and classmates organize the tournament in his memory, as Tom had enjoyed the game of golf since childhood.
The Thomas C. Porteus Jr. Charitable Foundation's mission is to support children and young adults living with Type 1 diabetes. Over the past few years, the foundation has provided 16 camperships for area youth to attend Camp Aspire, a camp designed especially for children with diabetes.
The foundation also seeks to financially support those struggling with the cost of diabetic supplies and equipment. A $10,000 check was presented to Dr. Lucy Mastrandrea of the UBMD Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic affiliated with Oishei Children’s Hospital after the 2019 tournament, for the clinic to assist its patients and their parents with financial needs.
