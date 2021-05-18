The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport will host the 22nd annual Tee Off Against Breast Cancer “For The Love of Clara” on June 6 at Willowbrook Golf Course, 4200 Lake Ave.
The tournament originally was spearheaded by club member Clara Tilney, now deceased, as a way to make others aware of the fight against cancer and raise money for cancer research. Tee Off now highlights the club’s fundraising efforts for a number of causes including the fight against breast cancer and club programs for youths.
The tournament is limited to 144 golfers and registration closes on May 28. The fee is $100 per person; lunch, greens fee, a cart, a steak dinner, beer, wine, soda, trophies and prizes are included.
Hole-in-One contests offer prizes including a one-year supply of Bridgestone golf balls, a Cuater by TravisMatthew Performance package and $5,000 cash. Closest to the pin on the 2nd hole wins a putter.
Lunch is served and registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start for the four-person scramble tournament.
Those who don't golf can participate by purchasing a steak dinner, at the end of the day, for $35.
A basket raffle will be ongoing from 11:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. on tourney day and it is open to the public. Tickets are $10 per sheet and $20 for three sheets. Prizes can be picked up after 5:30 p.m.
The 2021 tournament is Covid conscious, meaning masks are required and seating is outdoors.
“As Barge Canal Optimist Club members continue to fight this fight both personally and to find a cure for this deadly disease, we continue to grow this tournament ... each year," tournament chair Audrey Jex said. "Clara’s passion, determination and strength will always be contagious.”
Registration forms and more information can be found on Facebook at Barge Canal Optimist Club, as well as by contacting Jex at 523-1348 or ajex72873@aol.com.
