The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie program is underway in Western New York. A new cookie, available online only, has been introduced: Raspberry Rally™, described as "a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints".
The cookie lineup also includes Thin Mints®, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Toast-Yays, and Trefoils (previously named Shortbread).
All varieties will be priced at $6 per package.
If you know a Girl Scout, ask how they are selling cookies via their online store front for direct shipment or local delivery.
Beginning Feb. 17, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gswny.org/findcookies to find a booth near you (cookie booths will be open in March), to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to local organizations. Girl Scout Cookie "season" ends April 2.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, teaching financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.
For more information about joining, or volunteering with, Girl Scouts, go to https://www.gswny.org/en/join.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.