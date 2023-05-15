Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport will host the 24th annual Tee Off Against Breast Cancer “For The Love of Clara” on June 4 at Willowbrook Golf Course, 4200 Lake Ave.
The tournament was spearheaded by club member Clara Tilney as a way to make others aware of the fight against cancer and raise funds for cancer research. Now in Tilney's memory, the tournament highlights the club’s fundraising efforts, allowing for both a generous donation to fight breast cancer and provide services, and to continue the club's numerous programs for youths.
The tournament is limited to 144 golfers, so early registration is encouraged. Early Bird registration, $115 per person, closes May 19; after that the fee is $130. Included are lunch, greens fee, cart, a chicken dinner, beer, wine, soda, trophies and prizes.
Hole-in-One contests offer prizes including $5,000 cash in hole number 2 north. Closest to the pin on the second hole wins a putter.
Lunch is served and registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. for the four-person scramble tournament.
Non-golfers can support the fundraiser by purchasing a chicken dinner ($35) by May 28. The dinners will be prepared by the chefs at Willowbrook.
The basket raffle is open to the public and will run from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with prize pickup after 5:30 p.m.; donated raffle items are still being accepted. A 50/50 raffle will be conducted as well.
“As Barge Canal Optimist Club members continue to fight this fight both personally and to find a cure for this deadly disease, we continue to grow this tournament," coordinator Peggy Allen said. "Clara’s passion, determination and strength will always be contagious. We can’t thank the community enough for their support.”
For registration forms and more information about the raffles, visit Barge Canal Optimist Club on Facebook or contact Peggy Allen at BargeCanalOptimists@gmail.com.
