The Niagara County Historical Society has scheduled its second annual Road Rally for June 3.
The Road Rally, a fundraiser for the historical society, is sponsored by Crosby's. It's not a race, it's a contest that tests a team’s driving skills, knowledge, powers of observation, memory, and the ability to do simple calculations. Participating vehicles are given a departure time, route instructions, and a sealed envelope containing the rally end point. What ensues is a leisurely drive with challenges for the team members including decrypting clues, identifying landmarks, and recording information. At the end point, each team turns in their driving log for scoring.
Participants must start the rally with at least two team members (driver and navigator); the maximum team size is the legal capacity of the vehicle. Each team must finish the trip with everyone who was in the vehicle at the start.
The entry fee is $50 per vehicle. Register by April 26 by calling 716-434-7433.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.