Three-dimensional screening mammography is coming to the city of Lockport through the efforts of Niagara County Legislator Anita Mullane and Mayor Michelle Roman.
Windsong Radiology Group will provide the screening service at the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, 32 Cottage St., on May 11. The service is available to all women aged 40 years and older. An appointment is required and a limited number of appointments are available.
Appointments are being set between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. To book an appointment, call Windsong at 929-9494 or go to: www.windsongradiology.com/mobile.
Transportation to a screening appointment can be made available upon request.
Mullane and Roman teamed up to bring a vital service to a population in need.
“Too many women in Lockport do not have the ability to obtain the preventative services they desperately need,” Mullane said.
“Transportation issues often interfere with the ability for women to receive necessary and preventative care,” Roman added. “I am grateful that Windsong is bringing this service directly to those that need it and am pleased to support Legislator Mullane in this effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.