3 free workshops offered at NCCC Film & Animation Festival

Niagara County Community College’s 2021 Film & Animation Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 1, entirely online. The festival features three Zoom workshops, led by industry professionals, which are free and open to the public. Sign up at www.bit.ly/ncccfilmfest. Enrollment is limited to the first 20 people to register for each workshop.
Craig Lindberg, a professional makeup artist, will offer the class “Special Effects Makeup for TV and Film.” Lindberg’s television experience includes 16 years of Saturday Night Live, season six of The Walking Dead and season 10 of American Horror Stories. Other credits include the TV series Royal Pains, Person of Interest, Boardwalk Empire and Elementary. His film credits include Lincoln and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Lindberg will demonstrate the basic effects that all artists should know and a list of go-to products that no special effects artist should be without. He will also cover various makeup techniques including aging, trauma (bruises, scrapes, scars, decomposition, burns, etc.), working with hair, prosthetics, blood effects, and creating characters from a script. An open Q&A session will follow at the end of the class.
Television and film actor Josie DiVincenzo will offer the class “Auditioning for the Camera: More than Meets the Lens.” Her resume includes major roles in theater in Los Angeles, Arkansas and Buffalo, guest and regular roles on prime time TV (Friends, 24, CSI:NY, Beverly Hills, 90210, Weeds, and others) and roles in films including Daredevil (with Ben Affleck), Marshall (with the late Chadwick Boseman), Bashira (with Liam Aiken) and Plan B, all of which were shot on location utilizing western and central New York.
DiVincenzo, a professor in the Theatre and Fine Arts Department at Niagara University, teaches On-Camera Acting and Shakespeare. She also holds private classes in Buffalo. Her class will cover audition techniques, what to expect in the casting room, breaking the code of the script, learning the language of casting directors, how to create a real scene in two minutes, how to make a self-tape, and set life. An open Q&A session will follow at the end of the class.
“Hand-Drawn 2D Animation” will be taught by renowned animation artist Tony White, a British Academy Award-winning animation director, animator, author, educator and mentor. He has animated more than 200 TV commercials, two TV specials and several short films, and was responsible for the award-winning title sequence for The Pink Panther Strikes Again movie early in his career. White studied advanced animation techniques with some of the masters of the art form, specifically, Ken Harris (original lead animator of Bugs Bunny, Roadrunner, etc.), Art Babbit (original lead animator on Pinocchio, Fantasia, etc.) and Richard Williams (three-time Oscar winner and author of The Animator’s Survival Kit).
A highlight of the NCCC Film & Animation festival is an international film competition, which presents $200 awards in a variety of categories including drama, comedy, animation, documentary, music video, horror and experimental. Judges for the contest include area filmmakers, animators, film actors, and other media professionals. More than $1,600 in prizes are given out, including three special “716” awards that go to the best high school student film, best college student film, and best overall film selected by attendees to the festival.
This year’s award winners will be announced online and selected films will be viewable online on the NCCC Festival’s YouTube channel.
This year’s film festival received 387 submissions from more than 55 countries including China, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, United Kingdom, Turkey, India, Poland, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.
For more information, email ncccfilmfestival@gmail.com.
