Three Lockport High School seniors were selected to participate in the 2021 New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Festival taking place this week in Rochester.
Brianna Garcia, soprano, and Charles Baggett, bass, were accepted into the Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Anthony Ruberto, tenor saxophone, was accepted into the Instrumental Jazz Ensemble.
The students auditioned this past spring and their high scores earned them a place in the prestigious festival. Only the top student musicians in New York state participate.
Choral director Robert Pacillo said LHS music faculty members are "proud of what these students have accomplished over their many years in the LCSD Music Department, culminating with this extraordinary opportunity."
The All-State Festival began Thursday and concludes Saturday.
