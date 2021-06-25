3 rise to top in National SkillsUSA contests

Three high school students enrolled in technical education programs at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center rose to the top at the 2021 National SkillsUSA competition. The medalists and their teachers are, from left: teacher Chris Burdick, student Madison Gancasz, teacher Rebecca Mahar-Price, student Mackenzie Clogston, teacher Courtney Slack, student Rebecca Berner and teacher Melissa Brigham. (Contributed image)