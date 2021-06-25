3 rise to top in National SkillsUSA contests

Three New York State SkillsUSA champions from Orleans Career and Technical Education Center placed in the top nine in the United States at the National SkillsUSA competition, Orleans/Niagara BOCES announced on Friday.
They are: Madison Gancasz (Barker High School) for early childhood education; Mackenzie Clogston (Newfane High School) for basic health care; and Rebecca Berner (Royalton-Hartland High School) for health occupations portfolio.
This year's SkillsUSA competitions were conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The national competition was broadcast live on television at OCTEC on Thursday, allowing students, teachers, administrators, family and friends to witness as the medalists were named, according to BOCES spokesman Lisa Bielmeier.
The students' teachers are: Christine Burdick, Early Childhood Education; Rebecca Mahar-Price and Courtney Slack, Health Occupations Technician; and Melissa Brigham, Allied Health.
