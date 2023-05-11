Seven student teams and eight individual high school students enrolled in programs at the Orleans and Niagara Career and Technical Education centers are bound for the National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta next month after earning gold medals at the New York State SkillsUSA contest in April.
Students listed below earned gold, silver or bronze medals for their entries in the annual statewide skills competition.
GOLD
Animation students Gwendolyn Moran (North Tonawanda) and Carmella Rashko (Lockport), 3-D Visualization and Animation team competition.
Project Based Engineering I students Nathaniel Dudkowski, Emerick Muck and Mary Wilcox (all Wilson), Automated Manufacturing Technology team competition.
Animation student Joseph Fedder (Starpoint), Electricity/Electronics I student Lily Lubs (Lockport) and Emergency Medical Services I student Aubrey Monroe (Lockport), Chapter Display team competition.
Heavy Equipment II student Joshua Linderman (Starpoint), Diesel Equipment Tech competition.
Film and Visual Effects students Ryan Butler (Starpoint) and Connor Hutcheson (Niagara Falls), Digital Cinema Production team competition.
Project Based Engineering II students Robert Dutton (Lewiston Porter), Jarod Gajewski (Wilson) and Brian Zatkos (Niagara Wheatfield), Engineering Technology Design team competition.
HVAC/Refrigeration II student Lucas Flegal (Barker), HVAC/Refrigeration competition.
Building Maintenance and Management II students Matthew Cake (North Tonawanda), Cole Chadwick (Lewiston Porter), Tyler Hutcheson (Niagara Wheatfield) and Nathan Rotella (Wilson), Team Works competition.
Computer Technology II student Tyler Lorence (Niagara Academy), Computer Technology II competition.
Health Occupations Technician student Arie Decker (Royalton Hartland), Health Occupations Professional Portfolio competition.
Computer Technology student Nathaniel Wolf (Royalton Hartland), Internet of Things competition.
Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering student Anthony Cercone (Lockport), CNC Milling competition.
Electricity / Electronics student Zachary Luick (Lockport), Electronic Technology competition.
Cosmetology students Taylor Frentz (Medina), Maddie Breeze (Lockport), Sarah Smith (Medina), Kortney Schwartz (Royalton Hartland) and Olivia Kroening (Medina), Cosmetology Quiz Bowl.
Allied Health student Lydia Samson (Barker), Basic Health Care competition.
SILVER
Animal Science II students Alanah Harris, Ethe Hemphill and Sydney Schwenkbeck (all Niagara Falls), Community Service team competition.
Electricity / Electronics II student Joshua Chesterfield (Wilson), Internet of Things competition.
Web Development students Oliver Maslowski (Lockport) and Phillip Weld (Niagara Falls), Web Design and Development team competition.
Cosmetology student Jane Schuler (Newfane), Nail Care competition.
Computer Technology student Caleb Joseph (Newfane), Technical Computer Applications competition.
Electricity / Electronics student Austin Gardner (Lyndonville), Electronics Technology competition.
Early Childhood Education student Mia Albone (Medina), Early Childhood Education competition.
Computer Technology student Tyler Halifax (Lockport), Information Technology competition.
BRONZE
Security & Law Enforcement II students Logan Birmingham (Niagara Wheatfield), Trevor Lock (Starpoint) and Curtis Whitlock (Niagara Wheatfield), Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl.
HVAC / Refrigeration II student Collin Blech (Starpoint), Hydronic Heating competition.
Electricity / Electronics II student Daniel Stolzenfels (North Tonawanda), Industrial Motor Control competition.
Health Occupations Technician I student Mia Bond (North Tonawanda), Nurse Assisting competition.
Project Based Engineering II student Jordan Drake (Starpoint), Technical Drafting competition.
Building Trades student Anthony Marullo (Lockport), Plumbing competition.
Computer Technology students Ian Jones (Lockport) and J Reynolds (HGL), Web Design and Development competition.
Cosmetology student Jayden Swygert (Royalton Hartland), Barbering competition.
Health Occupations Technician student Miya Goodale (Barker), First Aid / CPR competition.
Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering students Jayden Colleta (Royalton Hartland), Vincent Molisani (Albion) and Tyler Chraston (Royalton Hartland), Automated Manufacturing Technology competition.
