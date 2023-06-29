Golfers teed up at the Lockport Town & Country Club on June 19 for the 31st annual golf tournament to benefit Youth Mentoring Services.
The team of LOMAD and the Law Offices of Melissa Day won the tournament with a score of 60. The team consisted of James Cousins, Julie Jackson, Dan Conley and Bob Efthemis.
Hamberger & Weiss scored second place and Principle Investigations took third place.
Bobby Giambra (Robert Half) and Sue Wohleben (Costello 2) won the men's and women's longest drive respectively. Paul Mullane (TSA) and Jessie Haley (Costello 2) were closest to the pin. Bobby Giambra (Robert Half) had two holes in one on the putting green to finish in first place in the putting contest, while Jason Pearl (The Chapel) won the chipping contest.
Major sponsors of the tournament included Lockport Dental Group, P.C. (Diamond), Brian and Mary Jo Costello (Diamond), M&T Bank, Tronconi Segarra & Associates LLP, My Matrixx, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, Principle Investigations, Lockport Orthodontics, Tops Markets and The Chapel.
Proceeds of the tournament assist the Youth Mentoring Services board of directors fulfilling the agency's missions, which is to provide the opportunity for young people to achieve their full potential as adults by offering mentoring and educational opportunities for children and youths who come from low-income households, live with a single parent, have a parent incarcerated or deceased, or live in a grandparent-headed household. Services include professionally supervised 1:1 mentor relationships, camperships, group mentoring, and various other youth initiatives.
For more information about YMS, call 716-434-1855, email info@youthmentoringservicesniagara.org or visit www.youthmentoringservicesniagara.org.
