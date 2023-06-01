The 31st annual golf tournament benefiting Youth Mentoring Services will be held June 19 at Lockport Town and Country Club.
Chairman James Shaw, D.D.S. (Lockport Dental Group, P.C.) and the YMS Board of Directors will host the day-long festivities. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The shotgun start is at 11 a.m. The tournament has a variety of facets including a live auction, a silent auction, a cocktail party, a steak dinner, a 50/50 raffle, and chipping and putting contests, all in addition to an 18-hole round of golf.
To inquire about registering a team, call 716-434-1855. Auction item donations are being accepted until June 5.
Proceeds of the tournament assists the YMS board of directors and staff in fulfilling the YMS mission, which is to provide the opportunity for at-risk youths to achieve their full potential as adults through mentoring and educational opportunities. An at-risk youth may come from a low-income household, live with a single parent, have a parent who’s incarcerated or deceased, or live in a household headed by a grandparent. YMS services include professionally supervised matches, camperships, group mentoring and various other initiatives. For more information, call 716-434-1855, email info@youthmentoringservicesniagara.org, or visit www.youthmentoringservicesniagara.org.
