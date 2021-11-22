33 Orleans Career and Tech Ed students inducted into NTHS

MEDINA — Thirty-three students from Orleans Career and Technical Education Center were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
Among all high school students in the United States, members of the National Technical Honor Society comprise 1.6%t of that population. For staff at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES center, they represent the four pillars of the honor society: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Membership requires students to maintain a minimum 89.5 grade average in their CTE program and a minimum 84.5 grade average at their high school, have superior attendance and exemplary behavior, be a member in good standing with SkillsUSA and obtain a recommendation from a faculty member.
The inductees were honored in front of their teachers, families and school district representatives. They are:
From Royalton-Hartland — Hannah Aiken, Allied Health program; Emily Clark; Allison Dent, cosmetology; Brandon DiNieri, electricity/electronics; Nikolas Gutierrez, Allied Health; Claire Halstead, Allied Health; Seana Hamilton, Health Occupations Technician; Christian Lates, Allied Health; Kailyn Livergood, Allied Health; Reanna Perkins, Allied Health; Molly Russell, computer technology; Gabriella Smith, building trades; Ashley Stanczyk, Allied Health.
From Newfane — Zoeya Berning, animal science; Alyssa Clare, Health Occupations Technician; Mackenzie Clogston, Health Occupations Technician; Kyle Haner, building trades; Jacob Lundy, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Michael Pasquale, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Nathaniel Sauls, advanced manufacturing and engineering; Sophia Trononlone, Health Occupations Technician.
From Medina — Serenity Baumgart, animal science; Brooklyn Garrow, Security & Law Enforcement; Karina Rotoli, Allied Health;
From Barker — Paige Dennis, Security & Law Enforcement.
From Lockport — Haylee Green, graphic communications; Lilian Streich, Security & Law Enforcement; Alyssa Tomaino, cosmetology.
From Lyndonville — Catelynn Kidney, cosmetology; Jack Whipple, Allied Health.
From Albion — Paris McCugh, Security & Law Enforcement.
From Orleans County Christian School — Keegan Muessigbrodt, diesel technology/heavy equipment.
From Akron — Dakota Socha, diesel technology/heavy equipment.
