CHEEKTOWAGA — The Niagara Frontier Doll Club’s 36th annual Doll Show & Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Buffalo Airport Hotel, 4600 Genesee St. at Holtz Road. The event features antique and collectible dolls, bears, miniatures and related items.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Stella Niagara Women’s Respite Program and Sister Johnice’s Response to Love Center. In addition, the doll club will raffle a large, fully furnished Georgian-style dollhouse and a room box decorated as a magician’s room in a castle.
Stella Niagara Women’s Respite Program was founded in 1989 to provide respite to single mothers with low income. The program has since expanded to include retreats for all mothers with low income, grandmothers raising grandchildren, women with cancer and alumnae of previous retreats.
At the Response to Love Center, in Buffalo, the focus is on the holistic treatment of poverty — loving care of the economically deprived, the spiritually poor, the emotionally battered, the isolated, the wounded and the broken.
Admission to the doll show is $5 per person; children younger than 12 are admitted free of charge. The hotel will offer food and beverage service for show attendees at Sports 365 Bar & Grill.
The Niagara Frontier Doll Club is a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs. For more information, call Joan at 716-634-4272 or Nancy at 716-689-6347, or email njm.yath@yahoo.com.
