4-H open house in the works

October 3 through October 9 is National 4-H Week and Niagara County 4-H will mark the occasion with an open house at the 4-H Training Center, on the Niagara County Fairgrounds, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Youths and their families are invited to visit and learn more about the program.
According to Stacey Johnston, Cornell Cooperative Extension agent, 4-H has much to offer all youths aged 8 to 18 years: classes and workshops, clubs and a countywide 4-H program, all delivered by the Niagara County CCE. 4-H members can partake in cooking and baking workshops, arts and crafts, animal programs, public presentations, sewing, robotics, STEM activities, natural resources programs and more. The mottos of 4-H are "learn by doing" and "making the best better."
The Cloverbud program, for youths aged 5 to 7 years, provides an opportunity for youngest children to have fun and gain 4-H experience in a non-competitive atmosphere.
Niagara County 4-H is looking for new leaders and adult volunteers who may be interested in starting a club or teaching a class or workshop to youths.
The 4-H program year is October 1 through September 30. For more information, call 433-8839, extension 241, or email Niagara4H@cornell.edu.
