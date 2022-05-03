Orleans/Niagara BOCES students took home 17 first place awards, 10 second place awards and 17 third place awards at the New York State SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference 2022 in Syracuse.
Hannah Aiken, Roy-Hart district, earned first place in the health occupations professional portfolio competition. Aiken is enrolled in the Health Occupations II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Alvaro Altolaguirre, Christian Academy, earned first place in the engineering technology/design competition. Altolaguirre is enrolled in the Buildings and Grounds program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Serenity Baumgart, Medina district, earned third place in the job skill demonstration-open competition. Baumgart is enrolled in the Animal Science II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Andrew Beiter, Niagara-Wheatfield district, earned third place in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration competition. Beiter is enrolled in the HVAC II program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Zoyea Berning, Newfane district, earned first place in the animal careers competition. Berning is enrolled in the Animal Science II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Sawyer Braley, Albion district, earned third place in the welding competition. Braley is enrolled in the Welding II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Olivia Brien, Lockport district, earned third place in the TV-video production competition. Brien is enrolled in the Film and Visual Effects program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Mackenzie Clogston, Newfane district, earned first place in the basic health career skills competition. Clogston is enrolled in the Health Occupations II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Allison Dent, Royalton-Hartland district, earned first place in the cosmetology-senior competition. Dent is enrolled in the Cosmetology II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Jordan Drake, Starpoint district, earned third place in the automated manufacturing technology competition. Drake is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering I program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Robert Dutton, Lewiston-Porter district, earned third place in the automated manufacturing technology competition. Dutton is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering I program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Xavior Fitzgibbon, Wilson district, earned first place in the employment application process competition. Fitzgibbon is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Travis Franke, Starpoint district, earned first place in the industrial motor control competition. Franke is enrolled in the Electricity/Electronics II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Korey Halford, Niagara-Wheatfield district, earned second place in the automated manufacturing technology competition. Halford is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Lee Harris, Lockport district, earned second place in the 3-D visualization and animation competition. Harris is enrolled in the Animation program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Marisa Garver, Niagara Falls district, earned first place in the crime scene investigation competition. Garver is enrolled in the Security and Law Enforcement program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Lucas Grissett, Barker district, earned third place in the interactive application video competition. Grissett is enrolled in the Game Programming program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Kayla Guerin, Lockport district, earned second place in the Internet of Things competition. Guerin is enrolled in the Computer Technology I program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Tyler Halifax, Lockport district, earned third place in the information technology services competition. Halifax is enrolled in the Computer Technology I program at Orleans Career and Technical Center.
Konner Haner, Newfane district, earned third place in the TV-video production competition. Haner is enrolled in the Film and Visual Effects program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Madison Hessel, Lockport district, earned third place in the nail care competition. Hessel is enrolled in the Cosmetology II program at Orleans Career and Technical Center.
The team composed of Olivia Kroening (Medina), Alyssa Tomaino (Lockport), Devon Tower (Newfane) and Emma Wisniweski (Newfane) earned third place in the Cosmetology Quiz Bowl. All are enrolled in the Cosmetology I program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Aurora Lambert, Niagara Falls district, earned second place in the 3-D visualization and animation competition. Lambert is enrolled in the Animation program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Daniel Leising, Niagara-Wheatfield district, earned second place in the automated manufacturing technology competition. Leising is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Tyler Lorence, Niagara Academy, earned first place in the technical computer applications competition. Lorence is enrolled in the Computer Technology I program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Zachary Luick, Lockport district, earned first place in the electronics technology competition. Luick is enrolled in the Electronics/Electricity I program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Caleb McGuire, Albion district, earned second place in the electronics technology competition. McGuire is enrolled in the Electronics/Electricity I program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Jacob Miller, Newfane district, earned second place in the industrial motor control competition. Miller is enrolled in the Electronics/Electricity II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Serena Nice, Niagara-Wheatfield district, earned second place in the fashion design competition. Nice is enrolled in the Fashion Design I program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Caleb Poeller, Christian Academy, earned first place in the engineering technology/design competition. Poeller is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Charles Rickard, Roy-Hart district, earned first place in the CNC milling competition. Rickard is enrolled in the Advanced Manufacturing II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Liam Robinson, Lewiston-Porter district, earned first place in the engineering technology/design competition. Robinson is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Molly Russell, Roy-Hart district, earned first place in the extemporaneous speaking competition. Russell is enrolled in the Computer Technology II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Corey Sanchez, Barker district, earned third place in the interactive application video competition. Sanchez is enrolled in the Game Programming program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Savannah Shine, North Tonawanda district, earned third place in the advertising design competition. Shine is enrolled in the Graphic Communications I program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
Kymbrlee Simmons earned first place in the crime scene investigation competition. Simmons is enrolled in the Security and Law Enforcement program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Patrick Stryker, Niagara Falls district, earned second place in the diesel equipment technology competition. Stryker is enrolled in the Diesel Heavy Equipment I program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Sophia Tronolone, Newfane district, earned first place in the medical math competition. Tronolone is enrolled in the Health Occupations II program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Marcelina Vazquez, North Tonawanda district, earned first place in the crime scene investigation competition. Vazquez is enrolled in the Security and Law Enforcement program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Connor Williams, Lewiston-Porter district, earned second place in the automated manufacturing technology competition. Williams is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering II program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Brian Zatkos, Niagara-Wheatfield district, earned third place in the automated manufacturing technology competition. Zatkos is enrolled in the Project Based Engineering I program at Niagara Career and Technical Center.
The SkillsUSA Championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. First place winners have an opportunity to compete at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, between June 20 and June 24.
