Newfane Elementary School's 60th birthday was celebrated on Friday and the Newfane Panther emerged to whoop it up with the students.
Students arrived at school dressed in blue to show their school spirit and started their day with birthday music after entering through the decorated foyer. They took part in a candy jar guessing game, watched a video presentation that was put together by art teacher Elizabeth Gaskill, viewed pictures of the school being built and watched interviews of many of NES staff members who are also NES alumni.
The celebration concluded with delivery of a special birthday treat to each classroom by Principal Holly Staley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.