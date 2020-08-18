Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will host its sixth Farmers-to-Families food box giveaway on Friday at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave.
The giveaway, which will include boxes of dairy, produce, and cooked meat, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until all boxes have been handed out.
All Niagara County residents are welcome to pick up a box; the giveaway is not limited to families with children. One food box per household will be given on a first-come, first-served basis; there is no advance ordering or delivery. Recipients are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot in line. At the fairgrounds, enter gate 1, the northernmost entrance, then open your trunk and wear a face mask as you're approaching the designated pickup location.
To date, more than 6,600 food boxes / 132,000 pounds of food have been distributed in Niagara County through the giveaway.
The giveaway is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, James Desiderio Inc. of Buffalo and Renzi Foodservice.
