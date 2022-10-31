MEDINA — When the Rev. Vince Iorio announced his intention to retire from Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God, the church didn’t have to look far to find a replacement.
Kevin Lawson, who grew up in Calvary Tabernacle, was eager to step up and fill Iorio’s shoes.
Lawson graduated from Royalton-Hartland High School in 1989 and attended Erie Community College for a year before joining the Marines. After being injured he received an honorable discharge and went to work for a Buffalo-based contracting company, putting in 25 years there and seven years in Rochester.
Lawson started going to church when he was 12 or 13, and said he knew then that God had put a calling on his life, but he really didn’t understand what that meant.
“Then life got in the way,” he said. “I had married a lady from Middleport, and after 18 years, we divorced and I had to start over. It was very humbling.”
They had a son, Troy, who's now 25.
Lawson had been going back to church sporadically, then started going regularly again, and met Krista Scholes from Shelby.
“I believe now God was using the experiences in my life to help me connect with people,” Lawson said. “Calvary had been my childhood church, and Vince was here then and he was here when I came back to the church.”
Lawson married Scholes, who then had five girls, in 2015. They had both taken on roles in the church as youth leaders. In 2016, Lawson went through the New York School of Ministry.
“I had already known in my heart God was moving me in that direction, and I knew I wasn’t going to be completely happy until I did that,” he said.
Lawson went through the process of being credentialed as a minister through the Assemblies of God. At the same time, he was serving on the board of Calvary Tabernacle when the congregation moved forward with Iorio’s vision for a new church, breaking ground in the summer of 2016.
Lawson worked full time as a construction manager while going to ministry school, and supervised construction of the new church, whose doors were opened in October 2021. He was serving as associate pastor when Iorio announced his intention to retire in mid January.
Iorio, 68, was pastor of Calvary Tabernacle for 15 years, and said it was time to pass the torch.
“I always had great team leaders, many of whom are still there,” he said.
Iorio is proud of his accomplishment in building the new church.
“What seemed like an impossibility, God made possible,” he said.
Retirement means Iorio can spend more time volunteering in the community. He has been working the Medina Tourism Committee’s Tourism Booth in Rotary Park during the summer and is a volunteer driver for the Orleans Joint Veterans’ Council van service.
Lawson was voted in as Calvary Tabernacle's full time pastor on July 23.
“I have a large vision for growth in this church, to help people in the community,” he said. “Sometimes people forget how much a church can be an asset to a community. I’d love to see this church grow beyond what I could imagine, with ministries, public outreach and community involvement.”
His goal for the church is to stay focused on God’s will.
“I am grateful for the people in this church who have supported me and the transition,” he said.
Calvary Tabernacle begins Sunday activities with coffee hour at 9:30 a.m., to which everyone is welcome, followed by worship at 10:30 a.m.
A weekly prayer meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays with the members of the Spanish church that meets at Calvary Tabernacle on Sunday afternoons. Family night is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The church hosts a food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry provides food for more than 100 families a month in Orleans County. Donna Poore manages the pantry, Daniel Tabor picks up donated food, and Michael Jaeger does stocking. The pantry receives free bread, groceries and meats from Aldi’s and other foodstuffs from Foodlink. Any non-food donations received are given to the Medina Area Association of Churches' Thrift Depot.
The church will have a building dedication service and retirement celebration for Iorio at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13. All are welcome.
