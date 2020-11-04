GASPORT — Covenant United Church of Christ, 4449 Main St., is hosting its annual craft bazaar and donation turkey dinner this weekend, with a few modest changes in the format.
The craft bazaar, which features handmade crafts, baked goods and candies, will be held over a two-day period, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The donation dinner will be served drive-thru style on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until all dinners are sold. Dinner consists of turkey and all the fixings — dressing, squash, mashed potatoes and cranberries — plus pie. Make a donation to the church and a Boy Scout will bring a meal to the donor's vehicle.
