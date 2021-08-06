In 1902, the Lockport Journal invited local farmers to write about their farms. Third in the series was an article written by Dr. Charles A. Ring. When Dr. Ring retired from medicine, he purchased the Shubal Scudder Merritt farm from the descendants. Although Dr. Ring called it Appleton Hall Fruit Farm, it was generally referred to as the Ring Farm when it was purchased by the Sisters of St Joseph for a summer retreat. Today, Appleton Hall is the Winery at Marjim Manor and the land is farmed as part of Bittner Singer Orchards.
Following is the text of the original Lockport Journal article, published in the Sept. 23, 1902, edition. I hope you enjoy this window into history as much as I did.
• • •
Appleton Hall Fruit Farm is famed throughout Western New York as probably the most productive peach orchard in all Niagara county or the surrounding territory. The spacious "Appleton Hall" is located on the Lake Road, on the north side, about a half mile or more east of the Hess Road. It is a large brick building of sufficient dignity and size to be the center of operations of the big fruit farm of Dr. Ring.
Scientific Visitors.
Appleton Hall is a Mecca for authorities in horticulture, among the latest visitors being Prof. W. Q. Johnson, editor of the American Agriculturist, and Prof. John Craig of Cornell University, Prof. M. R. Waite of the Department of Agriculture of Washington, D. C, and Prof. W. A. Taylor, pomologist of the Department of Agriculture. Prof. Waite is sent out by the Department to study the diseases of fruit trees. Two years ago Dr. Ring had in his peach orchard on the Lake Road a disease he suspected as being "Little Peach” but of which he could obtain little information from our orchardists. Some stated that the disease was a form of "yellows." The doctor sent specimens of fruit and branches to Washington, to our own State experiment stations and to New Jersey, and his diagnosis of the disease as "Little peach" was confirmed. The Department of Agriculture wrote that they would send on a man if Dr. Ring wished, but in the meantime he had had the infected trees pulled out. Last year Prof. Waite was at Olcott and made a thorough inspection of the county round about. He came again last summer. He condemned at once two trees that had been reserved for his inspection (which were at once pulled out) and pointed out others which were shown to him in another center of infection.
But this is enough to show the care that is taken and the research and investigation that are exercised to product the finest fruit.
One of the First Peach Orchards.
The farm now occupied by Dr. Ring was formerly owned by Shubal Merritt, who was one of the three pioneers in peach culture in Niagara county. Another of the three pioneer peach farms is owned by an aunt of Dr. Ring, Mary Brownell, who was the first child born on the Quaker road—and born in 1815. The doctor doubtless gets much of his interest in peach culture from association and has done and will doubtless continue to do a good work in furthering the scientific growing of peaches in Western New York.
Then and Now.
Dr. Ring entered upon the possession of the place, consisting of almost two hundred acres, a little over seven years ago. There were then upon it five acres of peach trees, four acres of plums, five or six acres of pears and five and a half acres of vineyard.
There are now out in these orchards over 12,000 peach trees; over 1,400 apple trees, mostly young or just coming into bearing; the same number of plum trees; over 800 pear trees; over 300 quince trees; and nearly the same in cherries, either along the roads or along fences where they will not be in the way. The ordinary estimation of the number of trees per acre does not hold in this case. The trees are put out on the equilateral triangle plan, so that while the distance between the trees is equally maintained, there are more trees per acre than when they are set at right angles.
There are now 48 acres of peach orchard bearing fruit; 45 acres of apple trees, alternated with peach trees, the peach trees not yet in bearing; 20 acres of young Elbertas, called the Pan-American orchard, set this spring; an eight acre orchard, set this spring, and called the "Fluella orchard,” in memory of a faithful and well beloved old bull terrier dog; and another six acre tract of Elbertas.
This Year's Crop.
The Crawfords furnish the great bulk of the yield now. There are a number of four-year-old Elbertas that have done very well this year, and which bore a fair crop last year, when three years old. Next year the Elbertas will constitute a much larger portion of the crop.
The doctor estimates his peach crop this year at from 8,000 to 10,000 baskets. He has already marketed about 5,000 eight-pond baskets of early varieties. Of the Crawfords some 2,000 baskets have been harvested, and from 200 to 500 baskets are now going forward every day.
The fruit is excellent this year in quality and quantity. The crop of last year is hardly a circumstance compared with this year's great yield. It might have approximated 2,000 baskets. The nearer the lake the trees are located the better the fruit appears, full and round, trees loaded with bushels apiece and with a minimum of fungus growth or damage of any kind. Recent buyers on the Lake Road for the preserving companies bemoan the fact that there is so little second quality fruit.
Packing and Shipping.
A force of some thirty (h)ands, pickers, packers and all, are employed. Guages (sic) are in use for the first time this year to establish a complete uniformity in regard to the size of the peaches. This guage (sic) is used to put peaches two and one-sixteenth inches in diameter or over into the No. 1 classification, and all those of smaller dimensions into the No. 2. Any appreciable imperfection sorts the fruit as No. 2. Thus the first quality is strictly such in fact as well as in name.
All the fruit is shipped from Olcott by the Erie road. It is packed in baskets only, the crates being unnecessary because the cars are so arranged with shelving that crates are not essential. This is an innovation that is appreciated by Dr. Ring as well as other shippers that send their fruit from Olcott. The entire production is dispatched to one commission house in Buffalo, who received the entire yield of last year as well.
Spraying and Cover Crops.
Spraying is thoroughly practiced in Dr. Ring's orchards, on all the trees. The most up-to-date systems of cultivation and conservation of the orchards are in vogue, which have made this orchard famous all over the county. This year turnips were used as a cover crop, and although the results in the turnip line were hardly up to those of last year, turnips are considered excellent for the purpose. Last year oats, turnips and rape were used to the same end in different orchards with good effect in all these cases. Oats were sowed a bushel to the acre.
Plums.
Some 3,000 baskets of plums have been harvested so far and there are more to come. The Ogon and the Abundance plums have done the best. There has been a yield of about 800 or 900 baskets of each. The Lombards received a setback this year from causes that have been discovered and which can be avoided in future. It is probable, however, that the doctor's production of plums will not be increased, if it is not diminished. A great part of the crop comes on at the height of the peach season and—plums are not peaches. The Niagara plums were something of a disappointment. A careful estimate placed the crop at 12 baskets to the tree, but the dropping of the fruit reduced the yield to between seven and eight.
Live Stock.
There were about 15 steers kept over last winter, chiefly to furnish manure, and this winter the little herd will be increased to 20, besides a few cows and a dozen or more horses. There is a silo on the place which will hold 200 tons of feed. All coarse feed for the cattle is cut and most of the feed for the horses, a good cutting box and engine being in use. All the trimming is done in the winter, after the wood has been secured, by three men, who also attend to all the chores.
No Room for Vineyards.
We have alluded to the five-acre vineyard on the place. Grapes are a practical failure, as they have been throughout Western New York this season, owing to the cold and wet weather. Grapes are not in the financial race with peaches, anyway, and Dr. Ring is to have the vineyard taken out in the spring and put in the Yellow St. John, an early peach, instead. The foreman of Dr. Ring's orchards is R. E. Enderby, who has been with the doctor for five years past.
A Little About the Proprietor.
Dr. Ring's home is in Appleton, and he devotes his time to the supervision of his interests on the Lake road, where he has built up a productive orchard that is increasingly valuable and which has added not a little to the prestige of Niagara county in fruit growing. The doctor takes a genuine delight in his fruit growing interests and in adopting the most modern methods of horticulture. He was one of the founders of the New York State Fruit Growers' Association and is often seen at the meetings of the Niagara County Farmers' club, where he is always willing to present his ideas whenever called upon for the benefit of his fellow growers.
The Great Market.
The market for peaches is only limited by the ability of growers to supply them. Aside from the natural favorable conditions of our county for fruit growing, the markets of our own State and those to the east of us encourage the grower. According to a bulletin of the Census Bureau, the population of the State in cities and incorporated villages practically urban constitutes 77.4 per cent of the whole population, and this does not include such villages as Olcott, Newfane, Wilson or Barker.
• • •
Although it's not mentioned in the article, Dr. Ring worked closely with Cornell University on the varieties he planted and remedying any disease problems. Jim and Margo Sue Bittner, Cornell alumni, still work closely with their alma mater, using many varieties of fruit developed there and working to alleviate the challenges of disease and insects. In 2021, current crops on the old Appleton Hall Fruit Farm include peaches, apples and plums.
Union-Sun & Journal at 200: Our history is your history
#usjbicentennial2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.