'A History of Protestant Churches in the City of Lockport' released

The History Center of Niagara has a brand new publication available, A History of the Protestant Churches in the City of Lockport. The literary reference was meticulously researched and compiled by Assistant Director/Education Coordinator Ann Marie Linnabery.
Linnabery will sign copies of the book during a meet-the-author event at the history center, 215 Niagara St., at 2 p.m. Dec. 16. (Face masks and social distancing are required.)
The book contains more than 50 pages on the histories of more than 20 churches in the city of Lockport, with colorful photos/illustrations included. It was published with the assistance of a fund provided by the now-closed Wrights Corners Presbyterian Church.
Depicting the rich and oftentimes elusive history of these churches, Linnabery highlights the significant events and people connected to the churches founded during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Some of the churches included in the book are First Presbyterian (1823 to present), Methodist-Episcopal (1823 – 1928), All Saint’s Chapel (1896 – 1979), First Free Congregational (1838-1920), and the African Methodist Episcopal Church (1835 to present). Each contributed to their faith with plans to strengthen outreach and support beyond their own communities. Although each differed in their teachings and beliefs, all have in common the human connection. A History of Protestant Churches gives an in-depth view of how parishioners and ministries worked together to create a more encompassing space.
The book is available online (niagarahistory.com) and at the Outwater Emporium Gift Shop at the history center.
For more information about the book or the book signing, call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
