A 'LYNC' between United Way, Leadership Niagara

United Way of Greater Niagara and Leadership Niagara have announced a new partnership through Leadership Niagara’s Leadership for the Youth of Niagara Communities (LYNC) program, reaffirming both agencies’ commitment to Niagara County’s youth.
LYNC is an eight-month leadership development program designed for youths to discover their leader within while learning about the community. Participants will now be introduced to United Way’s efforts to improve the community, as part of Leadership Niagara’s commitment to examine important institutions influencing change in Western New York and meet facilitators and mentors who are both experts in their fields and community leaders.
Speaking at a press conference at Platter's Chocolates in North Tonawanda on Thursday, Robert Kazeangin, board chair of United Way of Greater Niagara’s Board of Directors, explained, “By working with the LYNC program, United Way of Greater Niagara is continuing our commitment to building stronger connections at all levels in our community, focusing our efforts on strengthening the future of the Greater Niagara Region as its source: the youth of our community, working to build a path of prosperity for the next generation”.
Added Diana Henry, chair of Leadership Niagara’s Board of Directors, “Today as we enter into a partnership with the United Way of Greater Niagara, we are reminded that our organization was founded out of collaboration. As a matter of fact, Mr. Kazeangin is one of our founding members. So, this is all the more special as we realign with our roots in this partnership … This new partnership will help us cultivate the next generation of philanthropists and servant leaders for the betterment of the Niagara region.”
