A new beginning for Hotel Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS — With plans to “restore it, so it remains an iconic property for centuries to come,” work officially began at Hotel Niagara on Monday.
During a press event, Brine Wells Development LLC Managing Member Ed Riley said, "The Hotel Niagara is a true gem in Niagara Falls and Brine Wells is thrilled to finally begin its restoration. This historic property deserves to be brought back to life … .”
The approximately $42 million project will transform the property into a full-service, 160-room "upper-upscale" hotel with restaurants, lounges and banquet facilities. USA Niagara Development Corp., an Empire State Development subsidiary, has a development agreement with Brine Wells for the restoration.
The Hotel Niagara property was acquired by USAN in July 2016 with $4.4 million of Buffalo Billion funds. Brine Wells Development plans to restore the lobby and related spaces to a quality level consistent with the property’s original design and restore the main ballroom to its original 1920s condition. An on-site, full-service restaurant will focus on local foods and New York State wines, to be complimented by a lounge also equipped with sidewalk patio facilities. Other amenities include private meeting and dining rooms, a gift shop and exercise facilities. A new rooftop terrace lounge is also part of the project.
Brine Wells will secure state/federal historic preservation tax credits worth a projected $10.6 million, making this the largest historic rehabilitation project ever in the city. The hotel is expected to reopen in 2021 and retain much of the architectural integrity that once made it an iconic part of the city’s skyline.
"It was not so long ago that a project of this magnitude in our downtown corridor would have been unimaginable," Mayor Paul Dyster said. "Thanks to our state partners and Brine Wells Development, the Hotel Niagara will once again stand as a symbol of prosperity in our city and raise the bar for the hospitality and tourism industry for generations to come."
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in July 2017 that Brine Wells was designated as "preferred developer" for the restoration of the hotel on Centennial Circle. Brine Wells will receive an ESD incentive of $3.5 million upon completion. Associated with restoration are 150 full-time equivalent construction jobs and 67 full-time equivalent hotel jobs.
