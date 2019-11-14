NIAGARA FALLS — Savor Restaurant at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is officially under new management — student management.
The institute has always provided up-and-coming chefs with a hands-on learning environment to sharpen their skills in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts, and now these unique programs will provide more opportunities for students to excel and stand out in their field.
New this fall, the retail outlets at the institute have revised their approach by launching a fully academic model supported by Niagara County Community College.
This all-academic model means that chef instructors will be incorporating rotations in the retail outlets as part of the curriculum. The applied learning experience of preparing and serving food in an active restaurant is a tool to ensure students are ready for a career right after graduation. The new 16-month curriculum allows students to graduate and go the work sooner than a traditional two-year program.
In addition, the Savor menu will be updated to a prix fixe format. A two-course lunch menu will be offered weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; an appetizer and entrée are included. A three-course dinner including an appetizer, entrée and dessert will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Customers can observe as chef instructors and students prepare their meals in an open view kitchen.
Reservations are recommended at Savor; call 210-2580.
For more information on the academic programs and retail outlets at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, visit nfculinary.org .
