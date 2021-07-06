A new N-O Dairy Princess is crowned

Ella Aria Seib of Royalton was recently crowned the Niagara-Orleans County Dairy Princess.
Ella, 16, is the daughter of Doug and Lorna Seib, owners of Royal Heart Dairy Farms. Ella is active in the daily operation of the farm where some of her duties include feeding cows, caring for heifers and running field equipment.
Ella is entering her senior year at Royalton-Hartland Senior High School, where she maintains high honor roll listing. She is a member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council and the National Honor Society, and is involved in school musicals and choral programs. Ella has completed SUNY Cobleskill agriculture classes, is a past participant of the track team and FFA, and was recently selected to participate in the Daisy Chain, which recognizes the top 20 girls in her junior class.
Ella has been a member of the Niagara County Dairy 4-H Cattle Club for seven years, showing her Holsteins at the Niagara County Fair. She has received the Mike Dowski Memorial Award, the Outstanding Junior Dairy Member award and the Herdsman Award through the Dairy Cattle program. Ella has also served as a Dairy Ambassador on the Niagara-Orleans Dairy Princess Court for six years.
Ella is active in Hartland Bible Church and is the owner of Ella’s Farmhouse Cupboard. She loves nature, spending time with her family, four-wheeling and snowmobiling.
Ella is excited to promote the industry that she is passionate about and looks forward to engaging with the public. Her future plans include becoming a teacher and working alongside her parents at their farm, eventually establishing a partnership with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.