CLARENCE — Buffalo Opera Unlimited and the Clarence Summer Orchestra are teaming up to present “A Night at the Opera” at the Main Street Clarence Town Park at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The performance will be led by Nick DelBello, music director of both organizations, and will feature selections from Puccini’s La bohème, Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Bizet’s Carmen, and more that audiences are sure to recognize. The staged opera scenes will spotlight seven local actor-vocalists: Amie Adams, Ashley Black, Brooklyn Church, Sandra Keerthi-Godwin, Nicholas Kilkenny, Gabrielle LaBare and Jessica Moss.
In the event of rain, the performance will take place in the Clarence Middle School auditorium, 10150 Greiner Road.
Admission is free. Refreshments will be sold by the Clarence High School Band Boosters.
Visit clarenceconcert.org for weather updates and to view the full program.
